Christian Atsu’s kids would be given local names so they can easily be identified as Ghanaians – Senior Brother

- Advertisement -

The Senior Brother of Christian Atsu, Mr Abraham has stated that the kids of Christian Atsu would be given local names so they can easily be identified as Ghanaians and members of the Twasam family anywhere they go.

READ ALSO: Atsu’s brother finally tells why the late player’s wife is not in Ghana to mourn with the family

He made these remarks while granting an Interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube who was at the family house of the late Ghanaian Player to cover events happening to the public at home.

According to the Senior Brother, the local names to be given to Atsu’s Kids would be a sign for the kids to remember their roots and know where they come from as Tradition demands.

He also revealed in the interview that the family has instructed the beloved’s wife when to come to Ghana, he said the family, thought it wise to allow Marie Claire-Rupio and the kids to come to Ghana to bid farewell to her partner during the funeral.

He said;

“We have asked her to relax and join us with the kids when it is time for the funeral”



He, however, added the wife of his late brother is always in touch with them wanting to know how things are going.

As revealed by the brother according to Marie, their daughter who is their last child has been crying ever since she heard the news about her father’s demise.



“For Atsu’s wife we are always in touch with her, she calls every morning to find out how things are going”