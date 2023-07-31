type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria News“Churches paid me chicken change so I run to the world” –...
Nigeria News

“Churches paid me chicken change so I run to the world” – Simi shares why she left gospel music

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ace Nigerian song bird, Simi had finally revealed why she ditched the gospel music scene in Nigeria as she reveals she was paid chicken change as performance fee.

The wife of Adenkule Gold and mother of one, who recently clarified her relationship with rapper Falz, said that during her time as a gospel artist, the highest amount she ever got paid was N70,000.

Simi made this known while appearing on an interview on MTV Base Africa’s show, Official Naija Top 10.

She said that at the time, the amount felt like a lot to her and had also paid 10 percent tithe from the money.

Simi said;

“I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel [music]? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

READ ALSO: Meet Sarah Rodo, The Woman In An Intimate Relationship With A Plane

The “Duduke” hitmaker added she had to stop singing all together at some point because she couldn’t meet up with finances for the studio sessions, coupled with music production and promotion.

According to her, she had to make a switch to secular music because of the problems she had faced as a gospel artist.

TODAY

Monday, July 31, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
4.5mph
100 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways