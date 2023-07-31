“Churches paid me chicken change so I run to the world” – Simi shares why she left gospel music

- Advertisement -

Ace Nigerian song bird, Simi had finally revealed why she ditched the gospel music scene in Nigeria as she reveals she was paid chicken change as performance fee.

The wife of Adenkule Gold and mother of one, who recently clarified her relationship with rapper Falz, said that during her time as a gospel artist, the highest amount she ever got paid was N70,000.

Simi made this known while appearing on an interview on MTV Base Africa’s show, Official Naija Top 10.

She said that at the time, the amount felt like a lot to her and had also paid 10 percent tithe from the money.

Simi said;

“I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel [music]? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money.”

READ ALSO: Meet Sarah Rodo, The Woman In An Intimate Relationship With A Plane

The “Duduke” hitmaker added she had to stop singing all together at some point because she couldn’t meet up with finances for the studio sessions, coupled with music production and promotion.

According to her, she had to make a switch to secular music because of the problems she had faced as a gospel artist.