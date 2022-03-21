type here...
Coded of 4X4 fame exchanges insults with Eugene of Nkonkonsa media

By Armani Brooklyn
Coded - Eugene
It was pure drama inside the studious of Neat FM after Coded of 4×4 fame and Eugene of Nkonkonsa media decided to dirty themselves on live radio.

The two celebrities who refused to behave like adults verbally abused each other with grave insults after Eugene mocked Coded for being desperate for fame once again.

According to Eugene, he finds Coded’s new song coined from Afia Schwar’s popular phrase “Dada Damoase” very ridiculous hence he won’t help promote the song.

It was at the back of these humiliating comments from Eugene that triggered Coded to go into a full Rambo mode and brutally descend on Eugene.

Coded insulted Eugene and additionally told him point blank to never-ever promote any of his works.

The two nearly exchanged blows if not for the timely intervention of the pundits who were present inside the studio.

Watch the video below to know more…

Social media users who have come across this video have suggested that it is a planned thing just to promote Coded’s new song.

    Source:GHpage

