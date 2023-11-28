type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWATCH: “I collapsed several times out of hunger”- Kuami Eugene's ex househelp,...
Entertainment

WATCH: “I collapsed several times out of hunger”- Kuami Eugene’s ex househelp, Mary reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Housemaid Mary-and-Kuami-Eugene
Mary-and-Kuami-Eugene
- Advertisement -

Celebrity househelp, Mary has dropped another bombshell on Kuami Eugene and netizens can’t get enough of it.

According to Mary, she collapsed about multiple times due to food starvation during her stay with Rockstar, Kuami Eugene.

Mary also stated during her current interview that she used to be left all alone in the house whenever Kuami Eugene was out of the country.

READ ALSO: Eugene reacts after ex house help, Mary blasted him for paying her 400gh a month

Whenever she ran out of money, she would go hungry and suddenly collapse because there was not enough food in the house.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/oBQACjFB1X/?mibextid=9R9pXO

Source:Ghpage.com

TODAY

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.6mph
40 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways