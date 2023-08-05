“May God protect our children“: Concerns as boy rides ‘see saw’ under high tension cable (Video)

A young Nigerian boy stirs mixed reactions as he rides a swing made from the reinforcement strings of a high-tension electricity cable directly underneath it.
A video making the rounds on social media captured a child having fun in a spot that put his life in danger.
He was seen going back and forth on the swing alongside a couple of his friends who supposedly take turns riding under the high-tension cable.
Watch the dangerous moment below
Viewers trailed the video with various comments
jhany_manny penned: “They say create your own happiness, but this one no b happiness oo… ?”
kamsy_ikechiukwu opined: “Instead of chasing those children away from there, the id!ot is busy videoing them and laughing this is not funny because those children knows nothing.????”
aubiergembock said: “May God protect our children. ?? some children play outside, but some parents don’t know “how their children play outside”. The pain of losing a child is unbearable and it stays with you for life. May God protect our children.”
Watch the video below …