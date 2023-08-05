type here...
“May God protect our children“: Concerns as boy rides ‘see saw’ under high tension cable (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young Nigerian boy stirs mixed reactions as he rides a swing made from the reinforcement strings of a high-tension electricity cable directly underneath it.

A video making the rounds on social media captured a child having fun in a spot that put his life in danger.

He was seen going back and forth on the swing alongside a couple of his friends who supposedly take turns riding under the high-tension cable.

Viewers trailed the video with various comments

jhany_manny penned: “They say create your own happiness, but this one no b happiness oo… ?”

kamsy_ikechiukwu opined: “Instead of chasing those children away from there, the id!ot is busy videoing them and laughing this is not funny because those children knows nothing.????”

aubiergembock said: “May God protect our children. ?? some children play outside, but some parents don’t know “how their children play outside”. The pain of losing a child is unbearable and it stays with you for life. May God protect our children.”

