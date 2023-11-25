type here...
‘Concert Party’ -Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s marriage to Pastor Asiamah

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah
Scores of Ghanaians have taken over social media to share their sentiments after a viral video of Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat and his junior pastor Asiamah getting married in a private ceremony.

The beautiful private ceremony took place at Mama Pat’s residence with few friends and loved ones in attendance.

However, some Ghanaians believe this marriage between Mama Pat and his junior pastor is a sham and will not last.

Some also believe Mama Pat was in a romantic relationship with Pastor Asiamah while married to her ex-husband and her junior pastor played a pivotal role in their divorce.

Watch the marriage ceremony below;

Read some comments below;

Eric Zivan wrote; “All the young boys entering into these celebrity marraiges by force all hop out later. This boy will run”.

Senior Atta added; “Only mama pat will know the end of this marriage. And if anything happens we should not blame the gods”.

Asante Philip commented; “Lol this one dea agradaa herself used his moni to married this young man”.

Sylvester Sunday Appiah stated; “The way he is standing he looks like desperate corpse”.

Babasani962 had this to say; “That means they were dating when the ex husband was still around”.

ama_adzeman commented; “Concert Party”.

Felix Gafatsi also wrote; “This thing won’t go anywhere it is said that before you marry a widow ask what killed the husband. Asiamah too go carry problem Abooozigi”.

Sebastian Abasaana queried; “The fool or what. Why will he marry a woman too close to her menopause?… don’t he want children?”.

Source:Ghpage.com

