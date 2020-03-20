Coronavirus: Ghana’s cases increases from 11 to 16 overnight

The information available to us has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased from 11 to 16.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed five(5) more cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) bring the number to 16.

All 5 cases were confirmed on the 19th March 2020 from the Greater Accra Region.

Details on the ghana health service page indicate that the cases involve a 29-year-old Ghanaian lady; a resident of Accra with no history of travel. A sample from her was confirmed positive in the laboratory.

he others are a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady, also a resident of Accra; a 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema, a 41-year-old Ghanaian male, and a 36-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Paris, France.

The second case was a contact of a confirmed case at the place of work, the third has no history of travel and no evidence of close contact with a confirmed case.

The fourth arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020. It indicated that the patient was exposed to family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing.

In the case of the 36-year-old Ghanaian male, the date of arrival in Ghana is unconfirmed and there is currently no evidence of contact with an infected person.

Contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.