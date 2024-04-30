Cosmetic doctor loses licence for giving free botox to female patient in exchange for sekz

Nigerian cosmetic doctor based in the United Kingdom, Dr Oluwafemi “Tijion” Esho has lost his licence to practise after being found guilty of giving Botox ‘in return for sex’.

Esho, a popular TV cosmetic doctor, confessed to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

While appearing before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the doctor argued that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A, who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

But, an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

It was reported that the tribunal also ruled that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments about the shape of her bottom.

The tribunal also established that the doctor, last year made similar remarks to Patient A, and allowed her to masturbate him.