- Advertisement -

Tiktoker Asantewaa seems to be having more enemies in the system than the good ones as another person has come out to shame her on social media.

According to an audio circulating, a lady accused her of having countless abortions in the past and that is what has caused her inability to give birth despite being married for seven years.

The accuser explained that all this thing happened during Asantewaa’s days as a student nurse in the nursing training college.

Also Read: Asantewaa reportedly leaks the atopa video of her brother and lady he chopped and dumped

This comment from the accuser comes after it was alleged that Asantewaa had leaked bedroom photos of another lady.

Asantewaa for some hours now has been trending after one lady claimed Asantewaa has released the unclad photos of her brother’s former girlfriend into the public domain.

And since that act is something people frown upon, netizens have bashed her for the act if indeed she is the one behind the leak.

It’s been alleged that her inability to give birth is the reason why she has been sacked from her marital home and is now perching with her brother in Kasoa.

Also Read: Asantewaa sparks divorce rumours; Removes her wedding ring in new pictures

Watch the video below:

Asantewaa has turned this allegation into a video to cash out from it.

Read More: New video of Asantewaa and her manager getting ‘intimate’ raises eyebrows