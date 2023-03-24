type here...
Chris Hughton has nothing to offer Ghana, he’s clueless – Countryman Songo fires

By Bra Stash
Countryman Songo has described head coach Chris Hughton as clueless on the back of the scrappy performance of the Black Stars against Angola a day ago.

According to the loudmouthed sports journalist, the former Brighton manager has nothing new to offer Ghana, which according to him was evident in the performance.

Countryman Songo also downplayed the competence of the coach and questioned his tactics on the day, which he said were quite insipid and stale.

Ranting on social media and on his show Fire for Fire, Countryman Songo did not just berate Chris Hughton but also described the victory as “lucky,” which resulted from a controversial goal.

Such an insipid performance. Are you guys really happy with what you saw? Sub-standard performance plus a very scrappy and controversial goal. Trust me, Chris Hughton has nothing new to offer,” he tweeted.

Ghana beat Angola in the dying embers of the game at the Baba Yar stadium, courtesy of a goal scored by substitute Antoine Semenyo. The return of the leg is scheduled for Monday, March 27 in Luanda, Angola.

Dede Ayew dropped from black Stars line-up, this is the reason

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has selected his starting lineup for Ghana’s qualifier versus Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The absence of Ghana captain Andre Ayew from the lineup is the biggest surprise.

With Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, and Gideon Mensah making up the back four, Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeps his spot in the post. Read More…

