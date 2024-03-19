Couple spend only 500gh on their church wedding; adorable photos trends (Photos)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian couple has become a viral sensation after revealing that they spent only N50,000 on their church wedding in Delta State.

The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Udu Obukhowo, had a traditional wedding followed by their church wedding over the weekend, and the simplistic nature of the ceremony has garnered attention online.

Photos of the couple, who appeared simple in their casual outfits, show them receiving marital blessings from their pastor in church and exchanging wedding rings.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the groom revealed that they opted for a simple and low-budget ceremony after their traditional wedding due to the current economic challenges.

He also mentioned that they used their old clothes for the wedding and that the only things they bought were their rings.

The groom wrote;

“Our 50k wedding according to Ossai Ovie Success

We had our traditional wedding yesterday and decided to do something little but impactful.

Economy hard, you wan come do pass your self join? Do your power and we all go dey alright.”