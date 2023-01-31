Court fines Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢60,000 & bans her from social media for 2 years

type here...
By Lizbeth Brown
An Accra High Court has fined Ghanaian controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger a sum of 60,000 cedis instead of a jail sentence.

Afia Schwar who appeared in court today, 31st January 2023 pleaded with the court to rescind her jail term and her request was granted.

Her 10-day jail term was revoked after she rendered an apology to the court after she was sentenced.

The court also ordered Afia Schwarzenegger to stay away from social media for two years after paying the fine.

According to sources, she is currently being held at the High court and will be released after settling the fine.

Afia Schwar was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail for the defamatory comments she made about Chairman Wontumi on UTV about 5 months ago.

The comedienne wasn’t in the country when the court dropped its final verdict on her infamous court case with Chairman Wontumi for contempt.

