Curvaceous Ghanaian bride goes viral for wearing a see-through dress for her bridal shower

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has taken over social media trends with her choice of outfit during her bridal shower party.



The curvaceous lady whose name is yet to be known wore an all-white see-through dress leaving little to no imagination.



As an almost married woman, a lot of people were expecting some sort of basic decency from her but unfortunately, she chose to dress like a hip-hop video vixen.



Disappointed by her choice of outfit, some social media users have even advised her husband to reconsider marrying the lady because her outfit alone tells that she’s promiscuous – Hence she might cheat in the marriage.



Others have also put forward that, one choice of outfit has nothing to do with his or her character hence the lady should be given a break.



@Yhaa May on IG for instance commented – It’s her wedding, her money no one can question her except maybe hubby



@official David Nyarko – Definitely not a wife but a wifi



@Oso dangrous – Bring back the classic modest women



@Nomitin – Even wen it’s her money. Is she supposed to be silly about it.



@Ibrahim 94710 – Na because say you guys Dey poor that is why your are questioning her dressing in as much that her husband didn’t complain so who are you to talk bullshit



@Butlerfiifi – Don’t waste your time explaining to these folks! Do you think the people you’re copying these foreign form of marriage ceremony from would even do this nonsense? I don’t blame her, there’s no parents who trained her and her husband to be is an outright simp I won’t be surprised! The vital part you owe is out there for everyone to see all because of what?

