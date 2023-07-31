type here...
Daredevil Known For High-Rise Stunts Dies After Falling From 68th Floor

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular French daredevil stuntman, Remi Lucidi, known for his extreme sports coupled with dangerous stunts, was tragically found dead after falling off the 68-story Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong.

Mr Lucidi aged 30, died last Thursday after falling from the 68th floor of a Hong Kong highrise, the South China Morning Post reported.

He reportedly arrived at the building around 6 p.m. local time and rode an elevator to the 49th floor of the building and then took the stairs to the top of the building.

According to local police, Lucidi, was last seen alive around 7:40 p.m. when he tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window, which prompted a maid in the residence to call the police.

Lucidi’s camera was reportedly found at the scene, containing footage of his other stunts. His last post on Instagram was last week when he announced to his followers that he was in Hong Kong.

Police are yet to issue an official cause of death.

According to Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Lucidi was reportedly boarded, he was a “friendly and humble guy”.

“He was healthy and fit and happy-faced,” Kaur told the news outlet. “I feel very sad.”

A worker at the hostel claimed that he had spoken with Lucidi several times before his death and he had told him he was visiting Hong Kong on holiday.

“He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here,” said the worker.

