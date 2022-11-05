type here...
Insider Report: What Davido and Chioma did after hearing about Ifeanyi's death
Entertainment

Insider Report: What Davido and Chioma did after hearing about Ifeanyi's death

By Albert
Davido and Chioma's reaction after hearing about Ifeanyi's death
Kemi Olunloyo, a well-known journalist, has commented on the tragic death of Ifeanyi, Davido and Chioma’s first baby.

In a post published on TikTok, Kemi stated that while Davido maintained his composure after learning of his son’s predicament, Chioma, his baby mom, almost went insane.

Olunloyo claims that despite giving the couple false optimism that the 3-year-old kid could be saved, the doctor ultimately broke the dreadful news to the family.

Kemi also commented on the police inquiry and the carelessness of Davido’s cook and nanny. She affirmed that the two are still being held by the police.

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, dies

Singer Davido has lost his son Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi was the son of Davido and Chioma and he has reportedly died.

Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned a few days after his third birthday, which was on October 20.

Prior to Ifeanyi’s death, Davido was spotted earlier today teaching him how to swim. 

In videos making the rounds on social media, the now father of two was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi. 

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs. 

Davido who was obviously impressed by his son’s performance was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner. 

What Caused Of Davido’s Son’s Death?

