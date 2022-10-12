Davido bought the new G-Wagon for Chioma because she’s good in bed

There is a claim that singer Davido bought the new G-Wagon for his longtime girlfriend Chioma to appreciate her for her exceptional bedroom skills (bedmantics).

This was a claim one netizen made on Twitter after news broke about the reconciliation between OBO and his baby mama.

Judging by the time Davido made the order for the G-Wagon, it could only be deduced that Davido had properly received some good sexual treatment from Chioma and thus decided on the spot to reward her hard work.

“2:42 you just know the s*x was insane” the netizen wrote.

Well, Davido’s reaction kind of corroborated the observation made by the gentleman.

“Naw internet undefeated” Davido tweeted.

Yobams wrote: She’s thicker now too, backshots probably sounded louder than a torn snare drum. I feel him.

Black Sheep wrote: He collect G-string, she collect G-wagon

In a video that went rife a few days ago, Nigerian musician Davido hinted he would be marrying his girlfriend and mother of his son Chioma Rowland in 2023.

The ‘If’ hitmaker gave fans a clue about his impending nuptials while in the company of UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma in the video.

He praised her saying “our wife, our real wife.”

Davido who looked on responded, “100 per cent, going down 2023.”

Ahead of the wedding ceremony scheduled for 2023, the honcho of the 30 Billion Gang music family has surprised his fiancee with a brand new G Wagon.

In Davido’s own words “Love is sweet but sweeter when money enters’.

As of the time of the publication of this article, the video had garnered over 10,000 views and 500 comments.

