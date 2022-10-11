- Advertisement -

In a video that went rife a few days ago, Nigerian musician Davido hinted he would be marrying his girlfriend and mother of his son Chioma Rowland in 2023.

The ‘If’ hitmaker gave fans a clue about his impending nuptials while in the company of UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma in the video.

He praised her saying “our wife, our real wife.”

Davido who looked on responded, “100 per cent, going down 2023.”

Ahead of the wedding ceremony scheduled for 2023, the honcho of the 30 Billion Gang music family has surprised his fiancee with a brand new G Wagon.

In Davido’s own words “Love is sweet but sweeter when money enters’.

As of the time of the publication of this article, the video had garnered over 10,000 views and 500 comments.

tomiphilz – In other words, you can be shitty to Naija girls, just make sure you have money and you’ll get away with it.

numidun_ – Shoutout to those beautiful women who hustle hard with their legs closed, your joy will never cease



endylight1 – Assured again, congratulations to my FAV. May God bless and protect this union.



big__croner – Bcs of dis am buying my babe A brand new porch today



jayboyamrofficial – When money Dey love is sweeter