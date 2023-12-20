“So it’s not only in Ghana?”; Davido fans drag him for showing love and support to Wizkid’s upcoming song – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Grammy nominated Nigerian singer, Davido has trades words with his fans as they express their displeasure after he promoted Wizkid’s new song on all his social media pages.

Recalled ghpage.com reporting that the two heavyweights in the African music scene had linked up recently at a club, where they had a lot of fun together and acted like best of friends.

In a bid to foster their friendship, Davido promoted Wizkid’s song as he took to his Twitter page to give a heads up about Wizkid’s song that’s set to drop.

He tweeted …

“New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

Check out the thread below