type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDavido insults Samklef for posting a video of him & Chioma with...
Entertainment

Davido insults Samklef for posting a video of him & Chioma with twins

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, criticized music producer and singer Samklef for posting a video featuring him, his partner Chioma, and their supposed twins.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Davido and Chioma had welcomed twins. Davido, however, had not confirmed the news, leaving fans in doubt about its authenticity.

In a recent development, Samklef attempted to dispel these doubts by sharing a video on his Instagram page showing the couple with their presumed twins and congratulating them on the birth.

READ ALSO: Heartwarming video of Davido and Chioma together with their newborn twins trends

While many fans were excited by the video, Davido voiced his displeasure in the comments section, referring to Samklef as a wicked person and urging him to delete the video immediately.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In response, Samklef removed the post from his page.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, October 13, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways