Davido insults Samklef for posting a video of him & Chioma with twins

- Advertisement -

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, criticized music producer and singer Samklef for posting a video featuring him, his partner Chioma, and their supposed twins.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Davido and Chioma had welcomed twins. Davido, however, had not confirmed the news, leaving fans in doubt about its authenticity.

In a recent development, Samklef attempted to dispel these doubts by sharing a video on his Instagram page showing the couple with their presumed twins and congratulating them on the birth.

READ ALSO: Heartwarming video of Davido and Chioma together with their newborn twins trends

While many fans were excited by the video, Davido voiced his displeasure in the comments section, referring to Samklef as a wicked person and urging him to delete the video immediately.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In response, Samklef removed the post from his page.