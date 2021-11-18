Davido raises over N100 million hours after asking his friends to send him N1 million

- Advertisement -

Davido has received over N100 million hours after asking his friends to send him N1 million each ahead of his birthday.

In a video posted on Instagram, which many took to be a joke, Davido called on those he had helped in the music industry to each send hi money.

Davido said, “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”

The singer created a new bank account, posted his account number on his stories thread, and posted screenshots of money sent into it to show his seriousness.

The singer has received money from other celebrities, including BB Naija’s Nengi, Perruzi, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Zlatan, Cubana Chief Priest and Chike, to mention a few.

He has also received money from Oyo State House of Representatives member Akin Alabi, businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-money and Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana.

The singer has been updating his Instagram stories regularly with screenshots of transactions and individually thanking everyone who sent him money.

