Deborah Seyram finally apologises to Maa Linda after insulting her basabasa
News

Deborah Seyram finally apologises to Maa Linda after insulting her basabasa

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Maa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults on her
Follwing Maa Linda’s unqualified to Deborah Seyram yesterday, the professional sidechick has equally rendered an unqualified apology to the Ghanaian UK-based content creator.

The beef between Maa Linda and Seyram started after the court dismissed the sidechick’s legal case against her former sugar daddy, Mr Ernest Kwesi Nimako.

Hours after the court’s judgement, Maa Linda went live on TikTok to ridicule Seyram.

According to Maa Linda in a video that went rife, a wise person would have made sure that the names on the documents of the car she was receiving from her then-sugar daddy matched her actual name.

Linda Osei said she only wanted Adablah to learn from her mistakes so that going forward, she makes sure a man keeps his promise to her.

This video from Maa Linda triggered Seyram to launch a brutal attack on the UK-based content creator.

In Seyram’s rebuttal, she accused Maa Linda of pimping her daughter’s to rich men.

She also made fun of her ‘side looking eye’ plus other heavy insults.

Upon sober reflection, Seyram has apologized to Maa Linda.

According to her, she regrets making fun of Maa Linda’s eyes and it’ll be love and light henceforth.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

