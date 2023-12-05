Maa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults on her (Video)

- Advertisement -

Following the court’s dismissal of Deborah Seyram’s case against Mr. Ernest Nimako, Maa Linda, in an unexpected move, went live on TikTok to share her two cents about the whole issue.

During her TikTok session, Maa Linda offered her perspective on the controversy surrounding Deborah Seyram and Mr. Ernest Nimako.

She opined that Deborah should have exercised greater caution, ensuring that any expensive properties she received from Mr. Nimako were legally in her name.

Maa Linda implied that this oversight may have contributed to the court’s decision in favour of Mr. Nimako.

However, Maa Linda’s attempt at advising Deborah backfired, as the side-chick responded with her own live TikTok video.

In a fiery counterattack, Deborah accused Maa Linda of being a pimp and labelled her a “part slay queen.”

Following Deborah’s attack, Maa Linda has shared another video on her TikTok page rendering an unqualified apology to Deborah.

According to Maa Linda, she never knew that her advice would come off as an insult to Deborah.

She expressed complete soberness while apologizing to Deborah in the fresh trending video .