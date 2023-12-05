type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMaa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults...
News

Maa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults on her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Maa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults on her
- Advertisement -

Following the court’s dismissal of Deborah Seyram’s case against Mr. Ernest Nimako, Maa Linda, in an unexpected move, went live on TikTok to share her two cents about the whole issue.

During her TikTok session, Maa Linda offered her perspective on the controversy surrounding Deborah Seyram and Mr. Ernest Nimako.

She opined that Deborah should have exercised greater caution, ensuring that any expensive properties she received from Mr. Nimako were legally in her name.

Maa Linda implied that this oversight may have contributed to the court’s decision in favour of Mr. Nimako.

However, Maa Linda’s attempt at advising Deborah backfired, as the side-chick responded with her own live TikTok video.

In a fiery counterattack, Deborah accused Maa Linda of being a pimp and labelled her a “part slay queen.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Subscribe to watch new videos

Following Deborah’s attack, Maa Linda has shared another video on her TikTok page rendering an unqualified apology to Deborah.

According to Maa Linda, she never knew that her advice would come off as an insult to Deborah.

She expressed complete soberness while apologizing to Deborah in the fresh trending video .

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways