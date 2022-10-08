- Advertisement -

On the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, rapper Amerado was asked about her supposed relationship with the host.

On the back of several rumours about Amerado dating Delay, she decided to put the rapper on the spot.

In a new interview, Delay asked Amerado to react publicly to the public perception that they were having an affair.

They said, ‘I’m your girlfriend. How true is that? ” -Delay asked.

In an attempt to swerve the question, Ameardo hooked his head, leaned back for a while, and asked for the next question.

Later on, she said Delay should be in a better position to answer since they were in the same boat.

Delay as the host also recuses herself from providing answers to her own questions.

“Then we both have to answer this question,” Amerado begged.

After Delay had pushed the button a notch higher and maintained that Amerado spoke to the subject matter, the rapper finally gave an answer.

He said, “I DO NOT want to talk about it!”

“Being single can be hard” – Delay laments

40-year-old Delay has taken to the internet to lament over how her single life has now become a pain in the neck for her.

In a new Instagram post, Delay cried over the fact that being single is now very hard for her to cope with and she now needs a man more than ever in her life.

Following Delay’s post, a lot of social media users are asking about the whereabouts of Amerado.

It is strongly believed amongst a lot of netizens that Delay and Amerado are in a romantic relationship.

The two celebrities have given social media users more than enough reasons to conclude that they are lovers.

They normally post lovey-dovey pictures of themselves on the internet whenever they meet. Read more…