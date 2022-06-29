type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Delay shows off her rapping prowess

By Qwame Benedict
Amerado and Delay rapping in their car
Amerado and Delay
TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso nicknamed Delay recently demonstrated that in addition to being one of Ghana’s most skilled on-air personalities, she can also develop into a kind of rapper in the future.

Delay can be seen easily rapping a few of the lines from a brand-new song that Amerado has been working on in the studio in a video that has surfaced online.

The video that has thus far elicited a lot of responses from internet users was shot by Amerado, who is currently Delay’s best friend.

Also Read: I was nobody, you made me who I am today – Afia Schwar finally expresses gratitude to Delay ( VIDEO)

In the video, the two pals opted to sing the unreleased song as a duet by alternately omitting a few words from it.

Watch the video below:

The majority of internet users can’t wait to hear the entire song when Amerado finally releases it, according to many of the comments that have been left on the video post so far.

    Source:Ghpage

