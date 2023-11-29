type here...
Disrespectful; Ghana’s top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2023 are all Nigerian songs

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sarkodie-Efya-Kidi-Cina-Soul-Mzvee-Stonebwoy
Apple Music has released it end-of-the-year streaming numbers for 2023, and the continued dominance of Nigeria’s Afrobeats is very clear in Ghana.

The charts released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 showed that all the top 10 songs streamed by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits.

The charts are based on plays between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023 with Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ taking the number one on the Ghana chart, followed by Soweto by Victony and Tempoe, and Xtra Cool by Young Jonn.

Ruger’s Asiwaju made an appearance in the fourth spot, followed by Omah Lay’s soso in fifth, Ayra Starr’s Rush in sixth and Fireboy DML and Asake’s Bandana in seventh.

Davido’s Grammy-nominated UNAVAILABLE occupied the eight spot, with Burna Boy’s smash hit, Last Last, and Asake’s Terminator making it a Nigerian home-run in Ghana.

This has raised concerns among Ghanaian music lovers who don’t seem to understand what is really happening to our music system.

