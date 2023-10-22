“Divorce”- Maxwell Mensah caught cheating on Mcbrown – Insider drops juicy gist with wild allegations

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah has been accused of cheating on the star actress after been caught on several occasions in cosy positions with Serwaa Prinkles.

Recall that not long ago, the reported affair between Maxwell Mensah and Maamer Serwaa came to light after one of the rich guys in Accra, Ohene Phara, dropped the bombshell on why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

Initially, the allegations that Maxwell Mensah was dating Maame Serwaa were dismissed but this latest information has thrown more light on the long-standing secret affair.

Nana-Ama-McBrown-Maxwell-Mensah-and-Serwah-Prinkles

According to a faceless Ghanaian Blogger simply identified as @Thosecalledcelebs, the husband of the actress is now flaunting his extramarital relationship openly and this is what is getting Nana Ama McBrown angry making her think of a divorce.

Apparently, Maxwell has been seen cruising around town and attending programs with Maame Serwaa.

@Thosecalledcelebs trending claims about Mcbrown’s marriage which she reportedly got from an insider reads;

“The Mensah’s are either to face divorce or the elders in this case can resolve issues as soon as possible but at this moment … allegedly….Serwaa is the main boss and wife now ? . Ewuraa Leti can go to where she used to live with Maxwell to do videos to debunk this news to the public, but the truth is….she doesn’t live with Maxwell again…Serwaa go there to sleep anytime she wants …Ewuraa is living in her small 1st house she got for herself in Accra. The 2nd one is where she and Maxwell were living.

When the elders met …allegedly both couple accuses each other of ch£*ating . Serwaa is not ready to leave the man whilst the man is not ready to leave Serwaa …. the man is not ready to hide Serwaa again… Everywhere u pass….you go meet both. Serwaa is now the girls’ prefect of Ewuraa Leti matrimonial bed oooo ? amanfo) bo 3hye ooo….chai!

Should I say all or reserve some for tomorrow? ? say it fast ooo… else I will go to Twitter.”

See the post below:

Nana-Ama-screenshot

