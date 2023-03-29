Doctor murders his wife after a hot argument and later commits suicide

- Advertisement -

A young and promising South African medical doctor Mphikeleli Shikwambana has reportedly killed his wife, Dr Tshimangadzo Muofhe,32 and committed suicide after the heinous act.

According to reports, prior to the murder and suicide, the 35-year-old doctor worked at the Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou while his wife was also a doctor at the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane.



Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, in a statement, said the bodies of the deceased were found by a family member at the Thornhill Estate in Polokwane on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and in the afternoon after a DNA test was conducted on their kids.

“The Police in Polokwane have opened cases of murder and inquest following an incident in which a 35-year-old Doctor attached to Donald Frazer hospital in Thohoyandou shot and killed his 32-year-old wife, also a Doctor attached to the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane.

The incident happened at Thornhill Estate in Polokwane yesterday, Monday 27 March 2023,”

“The bodies of the deceased were reportedly found by a family member who arrived from Vhembe in the afternoon and the Police were then called.



“Preliminary Police investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and the afternoon, the woman was then allegedly shot dead by her husband who thereafter turned the gun on himself,”

‘The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

“The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged people experiencing domestic challenges to seek assistance and resolve their issues instead of resorting to taking lives.” he added.

The Limpopo Health Department in a statement issued on Tuesday, mourned the tragic passing of its medical doctors.

Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba and acting HOD, Dr Dombo, who were on the scene with the families of the deceased, have described their death as an immense loss to the department.

“This is a sad day for me and the entire department. We are devastated. Losing such hardworking, dedicated, and promising young people is a blow for us as the department,” MEC Ramathuba said.

