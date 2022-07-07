Domelevo appointed to audit Ghana’s request for IMF Bailout

- Advertisement -

The immediate past Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has been appointed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assess the physical policy of Ghana.

As Ghana submits a bailout request before the IMF, Mr Domelebvo will be key in determining if the government is granted the request or not.

Mr Domelevo who was relieved of his position by President Akufo-Addo for refusing to go on retirement has been working with the IMF after the unfortunate episode.

He has been appointed by the Board of the Global Fund to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board.

The Global Fund provides $4 Billion+ annually to countries (including Ghana) to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

“Our leaders are thieves” – Ghanaians hijack IMF’s page with ‘negative’ requests

Some Ghanaians have told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deny Ghana’s request for a bailout to cushion the ailing economy.

According to the huge number of requests, these Ghanaians have been asking the IMF to consider the incompetence of the NPP government and thus refuse to lend them any money.

The Facebook page of the IMF, in particular, has been hijacked with what could be described as negative comments by many Ghanaians who have publicly expressed wanton disapproval of the government.

As a result, they have tasked the IMF to listen to the pleas of Ghanaians by disallowing any move to lend out money to support Ghana’s economy.

According to them, Ghana’s government is full of thieves and corrupt individuals who will not put the money the IMF will give to any good use.

Therefore, the IMF has been encouraged not to lend out the money or even accommodate the Akufo-Addo government that used to chastise the former government for going to the IMF when in opposition.

