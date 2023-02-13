- Advertisement -

Former American president Donald John Trump has taken a swipe at popular Barbadian singer Rihanna over her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump described Rihanna’s performance as ‘Epic Fail’, adding that she was the worst performer.

Donald Trump wrote; “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!”

ALSO READ: Rihanna pregnant with a second child; flaunts baby bump during super bowl half time show

See his post below;

Earlier in the week, the former president had already lashed out at Rihanna, who chose to use her performance not just to showcase her greatest hits, but also to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child.

He wrote: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and no talent”.

Throughout the Trump administration, Rihanna mocked and criticized the president online, including resharing a video that appeared to show First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold Donald Trump’s hand and suggesting she was a Rihanna fan.