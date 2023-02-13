type here...
Entertainment

Rihanna pregnant with a second child; Flaunts baby bump during super bowl half time show

By Armani Brooklyn
Star singer, Rihanna, is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with her rapper fiance ASAP Rocky.

The power couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022 after dating for about a year and a half.

The 34-year-old award-winning diva 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performer took the stage in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo ‘begs’ Rihanna for deal as she opens Fenty Shop in Ghana

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

While Rihanna was performing, ASAP Rocky was seen excitedly supporting her on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her performance and dancing along.

Below are how social media users have reacted to the news of Rihanna’s second pregnancy.

READ ALSO: Rihanna Telling Kids that ‘If Jesus Hasn’t Answered Your Prayers, Try Satan’ Is not true, it’s a Fake Quote

READ ALSO: Rihanna welcomes a baby boy with her rapper boyfriend A$ap Rocky

    Source:Ghpage

