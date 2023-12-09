type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Don't bring your natural hair to my event, take it to the...
Entertainment

“Don’t bring your natural hair to my event, take it to the church” – BBNaija Khloe drags poor girls

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial BBNaija reality star, Khloe has condemn natural hair and makeup stating where can be sent to and its far away from her.

When asked about her take on natural hair and wigs, Khloe stated that those are only good when within the house and neighbourhood.

While bashing women who prefer to be minimalist with their makeup, the former BBNaija housemate further added that wigs are a better option, particularly for events that has her presence.

RELATED STORIES: “What’s the use of a man if he cannot give me money?” – BBNaija Khloe

In her words, “Your natural hair is good for church programs, pick your kids at school, but don’t bring it to my event.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Why would I want to wear an expensive outfit, at least, I’d do a ponytail.

They do something that pisses me off, they will now do small makeup saying they are minimalists.”

Watch the video below

TODAY

Saturday, December 9, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.6mph
15 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways