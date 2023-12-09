“Don’t bring your natural hair to my event, take it to the church” – BBNaija Khloe drags poor girls

- Advertisement -

Controversial BBNaija reality star, Khloe has condemn natural hair and makeup stating where can be sent to and its far away from her.

When asked about her take on natural hair and wigs, Khloe stated that those are only good when within the house and neighbourhood.

While bashing women who prefer to be minimalist with their makeup, the former BBNaija housemate further added that wigs are a better option, particularly for events that has her presence.

In her words, “Your natural hair is good for church programs, pick your kids at school, but don’t bring it to my event.

Why would I want to wear an expensive outfit, at least, I’d do a ponytail.

They do something that pisses me off, they will now do small makeup saying they are minimalists.”

Watch the video below