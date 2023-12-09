I cannot give my man money, what is his use? – BBNaija’s Khloe drags poor men

- Advertisement -

Big Brother Naija reality star, Khloe has declared war on poor men after stating that she can never give money to a man since she should always be the one receiving it.

The popular influencer asserted in s recent interview that the only contribution she brings to a relationship simply being the person’s romantic partner.

According to her, the other values she brings to a relationship are taking care of the children, praying for him and checking in on him and his business.

Khloe stated:

Me being a mother figure to your kids is something I bring to the table. Me being your girlfriend is something I bring to the table….I cannot give you money honey, you are the one what will give me money.”