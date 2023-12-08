“Don’t come back Rosie” — Viral nanny fired by her madam (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In a shocking turn of events, the mother of the household where the children were crying as the nanny traveled back to her home country has implored the nanny to not return.

A nanny called Rosie went viral as the children she takes care of were crying at the airport as she traveled back home for the holidays.

Ghpage.com reported on how good the nanny had been to the family that they did not want her to leave them.

They were widely celebrated but only recently, the mother had made a video on her TikTok account, asking the nanny to not return.

She claims she might have found better opportunities in her home country so it will be better for her to remain there.

She insists that if she was the nanny, she would stay in Kenya with her kids but at the end of the day it’s up to the nanny to decide.

