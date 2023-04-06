“Don’t marry a lady who feels she’s better than you” – Alpha Hour pastor advises (Video)

The leader and founder of the most followed mid-night prayer program in Ghana at the moment, Pastor Elvis Agyemang – Has advised men to be very informed and cautious when they are ready to marry.

As advised by Pastor Elvis Agyemang aka Alpha Hour pastor, men should never marry women who feel they are better than them.

Pastor Elvis Agymeng gave this tip during a Sunday Service where his sermon was centred on marriage.

As advised by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, men should look for certain behaviours of their girlfriends whilst dating.

And if they find these in the women, they should not proceed with the marriage.

In his own words;

“As a man, if you meet a woman who behaves as if she knows everything to make you look like a fool. Run! If a woman is intelligent, she must use it to respect her man.



If she is bringing that knowledge to feel superior, you are to blame if you enter marriage with such a person.



The Bible says man should be the head and the woman should humble herself under the leadership of the man.



Don’t marry a woman who makes you feel like a fool. If she is rich or more educated, let her go until she realises that he must submit to you with all that she has. Otherwise, you will die early.”

