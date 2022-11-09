- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian female marriage and relationship expert, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has advised the youths not to rush into marriage.

Speaking in an interview on OKAY FM, she stressed that a lot of young and naive people now rush into marriageS without first studying their partners.

READ ALSO: “Wives shouldn’t attack side chicks” – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro advises

In the course of her advice to the youth, claimed that many people have regretted marrying their spouses, and added that many married couples are constantly finding ways to hurt each other.

She reportedly said;

“If you are listening to me and you are unmarried, God has blessed you. Don’t rush into marriage. Survey it very well. Most of us allowed pressure to force us into marriage. Today we regret marrying. People don’t say the truth, but some of us will.”

“Take 100 women and men, and 99 of them would wish they did not get married. Because they have married a man who is envious of their progress. Some have married women who are out to destroy their destinies.

We said we love each other, so why are we out to hurt and cause pain to each other? A man can go behind his wife to try and destroy her. A man will tarnish his wife to other women. Women hire gunmen to kill their husbands,”

READ ALSO: Men want smart, hardworking women, not those with big butts – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro