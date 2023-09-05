Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong Biography: Real age, kids, cars, houses, net worth, wife

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a towering figure in the world of business and finance was born on May 5th, 1966.

His journey from humble beginnings to becoming the CEO of the Special Group of Companies and amassing a net worth of approximately $600 million is a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial prowess.

Early Life and Ventures

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s remarkable journey into the world of business began in the 1990s when he founded Sarpong Ventures Ltd.

This import and trading business marked the genesis of his entrepreneurial career.

Working tirelessly, he swiftly earned recognition throughout the Central District of Accra for his exceptional dedication and business acumen.

Financial Stewardship

Beyond his personal ventures, Ofori Sarpong is also the Board Chairman of Best Point Savings and Loans Co. Ltd, a highly respected financial institution.

Under his leadership, this institution has become a trusted hub for people seeking to save and obtain loans – Therefore contributing significantly to the financial stability of countless individuals and businesses.

Educational Background

Ofori Sarpong’s intellectual journey is as impressive as his entrepreneurial achievements. He is a proud alumnus of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), where he honed his skills and values that would later shape his success.

In 2020, he demonstrated his commitment to education by funding the construction of an ultramodern multi-million dollar astroturf for his alma mater, reinforcing his dedication to giving back to the community.

Academic Recognition

In recognition of his substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana, Dr. Ofori Sarpong was awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Law from Barkley University in the United States of America.

This prestigious accolade underscores the depth of his impact on the nation’s development.

Personal Life

Behind the scenes of his remarkable career, Ofori Sarpong has shared his life for over three decades with Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, a woman whose grace and support have remained steadfast despite her husband’s prominence.

Serwaa, though often absent from the limelight, stands as an enduring pillar in his life. They both share 3 kids together.

Net worth, Cars and Houses

The CEO of Special Ice Company is known to be wealthy and owns a number of luxurious vehicles.

His fleet of cars includes Rolls Royce, Mercedez Benz, Bentley among several others.

His Accra huge mansion is stacked with powerful plush cars which all had customized number plates.