Dr Likee finally breaks silence on his ‘beef’ with Kyekyeku; Reveals the current state of their relationship

Renowned Ghanaian actor and YouTube sensation, Dr Likee, has vehemently refuted the circulating rumours on social media about his alleged separation from protege Kyekyeku.

The actor set the record straight during the premiere of Kyekyeku’s debut film, “1957,” held at SG Mall yesterday.

Speculations about a fallout between the two entertainment figures surfaced weeks ago, prompting widespread discussion on various social media platforms.

However, Dr Likee took the opportunity at the movie premiere to address the rumours, assuring fans and the public that the mentorship bond between him and Kyekyeku remains intact.

According to Dr Likee, the claims of a split are unfounded, and Kyekyeku continues to be an integral part of his creative camp.

He emphasized that Kyekyeku, despite rumours suggesting otherwise, is actively engaged in learning and expanding his skills in the realm of movie-making.

During his submission, Dr Likee acknowledged the maturity of Kyekyeku and pointed out that the actor now enjoys more autonomy in steering his career.



Dr Likee took the opportunity to dispel any misconceptions, explaining that his growing roster of proteges might have contributed to the rumors of a strained relationship.



He affirmed that he remains deeply invested in Kyekyeku’s growth and success, stating that the collaboration is strong, and both artists continue to support each other.