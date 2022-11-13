type here...
Dr Likee reportedly buys longtime friend Shifu a brand-new car

By Albert
Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi aka Dr Likee, a popular Ghanaian content creator and cum actor, is said to have given his longtime friend Shifu a brand new car.

Shifu and Dr Likee have a long history of starring in several movies together.

They were usually cast as controversial characters who either came across as violent or uncompromising.

When Dr Likee veered into skit-making, he carried his friend, Shifu along together with other Kumawood actors and actresses.

As their skit-making journey encounter pockets of success, Dr Likee has decided to appreciate him, for his loyalty over the years.

In a video, the cute car was presented to Shifu by Dr Likee in the company of his crew.

