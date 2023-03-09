- Advertisement -

Famed and controversial Ghanaian entrepreneur and events planner professionally known as DR UN has shown off his new girlfriend for the first time.

The divorcee who has two kids has started a fresh romantic relationship with a very well-endowed woman.

The organiser and brains behind the infamous UN Awards flaunted his new girlfriend during the independence match between bloggers, actresses, actors and Youtubers.

As bragged by Dr UN, his new lover is the most beautiful woman in the country at the moment.

Dr UN unveiled his new girlfriend’s name as UN Vuitton and in the process, told his alleged ex-wife Joyce Mensah to forget about him because he has moved on and found a better person.

The beautiful lady who has been blessed at both her ‘front and back’ also seemed very happy and was enjoying the accolades her new boyfriend was pouring on her.

Watch the new video below to know more…

