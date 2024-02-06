WATCH: “Aside my voice, I’m blessed with a missile” – Drake responds after x-rated video goes viral

- Advertisement -

Drake has responded to an x-rated video rumored to be of him going viral.

Drake has become the number one trending topic on social media after an alleged X-rated video of the star was reportedly leaked online.

Hundreds of thousands of fans quickly began responding to the clip in disbelief. The rapper has not issued issued an official response or statement to the video.

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who is friends with the rapper, claimed he sent a voice memo to Drake saying:

‘We was just looking at the s**t. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn.

‘You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile.‘

Ross claimed Drake responded to him with ‘eight laughing face emojis’ and might use the voice memo as his ‘next album intro.’

It is not clear if Drake’s alleged response was the star confirming the video was him. He has not made any further comments on the situation of video.