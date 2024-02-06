Drake’s leaks mastudating video on social media, netizens reacts – VIDEO

- Advertisement -
Canadian Rapper, Drake has garnered attention for himself on social media following the leak of a nude video purportedly of him.
Reports from international news outlets indicate that the source of the leak remains unknown.
The leak comes a few days after Drake made headlines for criticizing the Grammy Awards on Instagram.
Daily Loud reported;
“A nude video of Drake has leaked across the internet and is now going viral. The person responsible for the leak still remains anonymous.”
