Driver murders his boss, wife and their only child for not increasing his salary

A young Nigerian man named Lekan Adekanbi has been arrested for killing a banker, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife, Bukola Fatinoye and their only son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, on New Year’s Day in Abeokuta, Ogun state for not increasing his salary.



Adekanbi, who was a driver to the couple since 2008, was arrested and paraded on Monday, February 13th, at the state police headquarters in Abeokuta, alongside three others.

Speaking with newsmen, he claimed that he arranged the killing because the couple refused to increase his salary and also lend him money to buy a motorcycle.

He disclosed that he invited the two other suspects, Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo and Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi, to join him to rob the couple.

In his words:

“I took the step because the couple refused to increase my salary, and when I approached them for a loan to buy a motorcycle, they didn’t oblige.

“Since that failed, I gave the deceased my Access Bank account to which the sum of N1,102,000 was transferred at gunpoint.

“When I realised that my identity had been known through my bank account, I decided with others to terminate the couple. That was when Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi took a knife from their kitchen and slaughtered the husband Kehinde Fatinoye, while I used a sledgehammer to hit the wife Bukola Fatinoye on the head and she died on the spot.”

He added that while the robbery was on, Oreoluwa who is the couple’s adopted son entered the house and they immediately seized and gave him the beatings of his life.



After that, they fastened their hands with ropes behind their back and subsequently drove them to the Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe where they were thrown into the river.

