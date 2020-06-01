The son of renowned Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, known as Daniel who is considered to be the ‘black sheep’ of the family has called on slay queens who are interested in hookups.

According to the wayward son of the preacher, he is flying down to Ghana next week and is ready to make some ladies spend his fresh dollars.

He posted: “Hello all my beautiful Ghanaian queens and Goddesses.. papi the obroni 1 is coming home to gh next week so if you would like to spend my fresh dollars my dear pls dm me now cause availability is going swiftly.. god bless you my breasted angels ????”

Daniel was recently in the news when pictures of him smoking broke the internet an act many people have considered ungodly.