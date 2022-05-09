E-LEVY: GRA reveals how much they make in just one day

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has revealed that the country’s electronic transfer levy (e-levy) is already bringing in significant revenue.

GRA’s Head of Project Unit, Isaac Kwabena Amoako, stated a single charging entity collected more than one million cedis in a single day.

Mr. Kwabena Amoako made the announcement on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, May 9, after delivering an update on the levy’s implementation after a week.

“The letters we sent to the charging entities were that, after every 48 hours, they should send us the Money. So our first Money should have come on Tuesday, but it didn’t come then we went to Wednesday and we saw some making attempts.”

“So on Thursday, we went on our internal system [the Tax Application System] and we saw the invoices and we collated the invoices.”

“As of the close of Thursday, we had had the invoice of a number of charging entities and one of the charging entities which owns more than 70% of the population had in excess of GH?1million for just one day.

“So assuming all the others are not paying and this entity alone sends GH?1million every day for 30 days. This means we are getting GH?30million per month from just one charging entity.

