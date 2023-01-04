- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu known widely as Daddy Lumba has been eulogised by Ghanaian preacher Eagle Prophet.

Currently, Daddy Lumba is one of the few musicians in the country with over thirty albums and uncountable singles to his name and has been in the industry for over three decades.

According to the Founder of God’s Crown Chapel, the musician would have been killed a long time ago but because he is a kind god in the spiritual realms.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, he said “Lumba is a god. He is a kind god in the higher spiritual realm otherwise he would have been killed long ago.”

He went on to say that no one can harm Daddy Lumba because he is being protected by the spirit of his mother and would always remain the greatest musician in the country.

“When you get a good mother who keeps you on her lap and supports you with her spirit, your shine comes very faster. So Lumba’s mother supported him with both her strength and good spirit”, Eagle Prophet revealed.