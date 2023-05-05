type here...
East Legon Executive Fitness Club performs a ‘sacred ritual’ for Dr Ofori Sarpong on his birthday (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
East Legon Executive Men's Club perform a 'sacred ritual' for Dr Ofori Sarpong on his birthday
East Legon Executive Fitness Club is one of the richest clubs in Ghana.

The club comprises of the prestigious and well-to-do members of Ghanaian society and older inhabitants from one of Accra’s prime areas, East Legon.

It has members like businessman Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori-Atta Sarpong, George Afriyie and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah etc.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club as part of their yearly tradition on any birthday celebrant ponds them with water which is their known ‘sacred ritual’.

It is always a fun sight to behold seeing such rich men playing and having the best fun together all geared towards making the day bright for celebrants.

A video of those moments where Club members ponded Dr Ofori Sarpong has surfaced.

The astute businessman and real estate mogul laid prostrate on the floor as colleagues ponded him with water.

Check out the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

