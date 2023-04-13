Ghanaians slam East Legon Executive Fitness Club over the ‘rituals’ they perform for members on their birthdays (Video)

- Advertisement -

The famous East Legon Executive Fitness Club is known for performing a special ‘ritual’ for its members on their respective birthdays.

The elite group has members like businessman Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori-Atta Sarpong, George Afriyie and former Black Stars captain, Sammy Kufour etc.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club as part of their yearly tradition on any birthday celebrant ponds them with water.

It is always a fun sight to see such rich men playing and having the best fun together, all geared towards brightening the day for celebrants.

A video of those moments where Club members ponded Businessman Nana Kwame, CEO of Analaze Group has surfaced online and caused a massive stir by receiving mixed reactions from netizens.

According to some social media users, pouring water on members on their birthdays is childish and should be stopped.

@Mizzdac_Asamoah on Instagram for instance wrote – This ponding madness must stop! What sort of tradition is that? BAD!!!

@Freshblee wrote – I think you guys are too matured for this watering you can do something different this is for children ?

@Elvison 70s – Ghana millionaires ????? whiles others are going to mars and competing with AI

Ceph. b.b – Looks too aggressive to me. Poundings can still be done without this kinda aggression….I believe!

Plus_S – How much is a water hose….? The bucket ponding is dangerous….Do they or they don’t know the weight of a bucket of water…..I have said it once and I am saying it again….GET A WATER HOSE….YOOO

@Iamginger – This is not bad though… They could’ve done it gently by not splashing the water so hard on him, now it’s not nice and don’t feel ok about this

