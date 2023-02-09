- Advertisement -

The late Ebony Reigns’ father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng (aka Starboy Kwarteng), was at her daughter’s graveside to mark five years since her death.

Ebony Reigns, a budding musician, died tragically in a car accident on February 8, 2018, together with two others while returning from the Bono Region.

Yesterday, his immediate family went to her graveside to commemorate her fifth anniversary and to perform ceremonial rituals for her.

Her father, who was visibly distraught, could be seen in a shivering mood as he called on the spirit of the late Ebony Reigns to deal with her killers.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng has always maintained that his daughter’s death was predetermined by some people who hated her so much and wanted her not to live.

The video from the graveside shows a rather empowered father who was calling on his daughter to seek vengeance on those who took her life and cut short her dreams.

"Deal with your killers" – Ebony Reigns' father performs incantations at graveside pic.twitter.com/hyxxFKrMHT — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 9, 2023

After 5 years, Ebony Reings’ memory still lives with many people, even though interest has waned and several others have moved on.