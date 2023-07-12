- Advertisement -

The ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Shatta Wale, Michy has explained that the current economy has made things difficult in the country hence her decision not to give birth to a second child now.

She underlined the significance of taking into account one’s capacity to offer enough care and support before having children in an interview with Felicia Osei, proposing that women should slow down their pace of childbirth and only have as many children as they can adequately care for.

During the conversation, Michy also discussed her personal motivations for delaying childbirth.

She understood that times are difficult and emphasized the need of putting effort into building a good life before having more children.

“The economy is actually really hard now to have another kid and I feel like rather than giving birth to more children, you should rather work hard and create one or two rich kids in generation instead of giving birth to four, which will bring about a struggle in paying school fees. So, make sure you’re very stable before you have your next mother,” she said.

The mother of one child is open to the idea of having more children, but her attention is currently much more on financial decisions that would benefit the kids.

“I would love to but I need money. If only God gives me the money, I am looking then I will have more kids. I just want to make sure that I am able to provide more than necessary for the kids”, she concluded.

