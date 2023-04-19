TV personality, Efia Odo, has shown that she loves to ink her beautiful body.

The controversial celebrity is known to always show off her body without clothes at every given opportunity but has never shown off her tattoos near her ‘tonga’



In a short TikTok video sighted by GhPage.com Efia Odo is seen taking her time to show all the tattoos she has got on her body.

Efia Odo started by showing one that she has on her chest close to her breast which appeared to be an Arabic text.



She also showed another one at her side under her arm which also appeared to be an Arabic text.



Then she showed one on the lower part of her waist close to her ‘bortos’ with the last at the lower part of her abdomen.

